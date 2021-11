Social Media

Brian Kelly: – 102-39 at Notre Dame (program W’s record) – 7 10+ win seasons (ND w/ 2 in prev. 12 yrs before hire) – Nick Saban only active HC w/ better win percentage The Southeastern Conference awaits. #LSU