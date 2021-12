Social Media

“Bubba is like a battery pack.” Khari Willis describes #Colts Special Teams Coo…







“Bubba is like a battery pack.” Khari Willis describes #Colts Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone. “He’s just a fun guy to play for. You’re fired up because of his energy. It’s a blessing to play for guys like that. Bubba’s going to go all out for us.” | @WISH_TV https://t.co/hYBfiHo2Sy