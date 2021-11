Social Media

#Bucs HC Bruce Arians postgame: “Nobody runs the ball on us. I don’t care who the hell you are. I mean you are going to end up throwing it because if you’re going to run it all day, you’re not going to get much…I’ll take our run defense versus anybody’s run offense anytime.”