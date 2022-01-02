Social Media

By far the greatest accomplishment of 2021 was giving birth to this amazing litt…

By far the greatest accomplishment of 2021 was giving birth to this amazing little girl. It was the hardest thing I have even done in my life but it was so worth it. I can’t imagine life without sweet Haley. I love my family to pieces. Looking forward to what 2022 brings and seeing both Haley and Bette grow into amazing little girls 💓 #haleynoellevay #firsttimemom #newyear2022



