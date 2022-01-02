By far the greatest accomplishment of 2021 was giving birth to this amazing litt…

Social Media

by: Tara Hastings
Posted: / Updated:

By far the greatest accomplishment of 2021 was giving birth to this amazing little girl. It was the hardest thing I have even done in my life but it was so worth it. I can’t imagine life without sweet Haley. I love my family to pieces. Looking forward to what 2022 brings and seeing both Haley and Bette grow into amazing little girls 💓 #haleynoellevay #firsttimemom #newyear2022

