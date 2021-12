Social Media

Bye week is the perfect time for a shopping spree ➜ @dsleon45 hosted 𝐒𝐑𝐨𝐩 𝐰𝐒𝐭𝐑 𝐚 π‰π¨πœπ€ tonight in Indy. β€’The Maniac teamed up with @Walmart to provide 50 youth from the @BGCINDY with $100 to spend on their holiday wish list.β€’ #Colts https://t.co/gk1V5h4JGc