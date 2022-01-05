Social Media

Can I brag on my friend real quick? DJ Bandcamp will be the official DJ for the College Football Playoff Championship game. This is a HUGE deal. I’ve known him for a couple years now. And years ago, I helped host this summer celebration for the Boys & Girls Club. We had ZERO money to give because we were maxed out after spending money on school supplies for the kids. Long story short, we really wanted the kids to enjoy a party. So I called Camp and he drove two hours down, brought all his own equipment, and DJ’d for free. I can’t put into words how much it meant to the kids and how much fun they had. The same guy you’ll see on the big stage is the same one who does the small stuff. I’m so proud of you, Camp! WISH-TV





