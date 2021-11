Social Media

Candle-maker Marie Beckley is turning her family’s tragedy into a mission to protect children from sexual abuse, exploitation. Today is #SmallBusinessSaturday, when you purchase an Unbreakable candle your dollars support our mission: https://t.co/mn34NrexBV #SmallBusinessSaturday https://t.co/VfI8s4RloH