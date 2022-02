Social Media

Can’t overstate how big of a loss this is for #IUFB… Before he won a SuperBow…





Can’t overstate how big of a loss this is for #IUFB… Before he won a SuperBowl w/ the Chiefs, McCullough’s last stint at IU produced Tevin Coleman & Jordan Howard. Last year he was dealt a decimated unit in BTown & now the Hoosiers could lose a 2nd RB coach in as many years. https://t.co/FIY2YsRwKa