#Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Jonathan Taylor: “He has to be up there, top two or three for MVP from what I’ve seen.” Adds that the #Colts, as a team, have “virtually no weaknesses.” A Christmas Night showdown awaits. https://t.co/JHJor0XXNA