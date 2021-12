Social Media

Caris LeVert’s past three games: 20.3 PPG (50% FG). The starters have had a heck of a week off the floor. A victory tonight & they close it with a 3 game win streak— would be a *first* this season. @WISH_TV https://t.co/pOtNeoHKS5