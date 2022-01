Social Media

Carson Wentz has 10 TD and 0 INT in 7 road starts this year. If Wentz doesn’t throw an INT Sunday (at #Jaguars), he’ll become the first QB in #NFL history to start 8 road games without throwing an INT. #Colts #ForTheShoe https://t.co/r95knGCwR9