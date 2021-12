Social Media

Carson Wentz was 1-6 to start the 2nd half, missing high and wide, when Frank Reich walked up to his coaches and told them this: “Carson will make plays to win this game for us.” Inside the biggest drive — and biggest moment — of Wentz’s season (so far): https://t.co/YoNxlWHQlB