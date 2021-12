Social Media

Center Grove HS Principal is apologizing on behalf of this student’s behavior (pictured) today. This is a white Center Grove football player who Popeye Williams, a Black player for Westfield, says was mocking him in blackface, including drawing on similar “tattoos” Williams has https://t.co/OOojvNyPbF