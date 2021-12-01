Social Media

Center Grove HS Principal is apologizing on behalf of this student’s behavior to…

by: Jasmine Minor
Posted: / Updated:

Center Grove HS Principal is apologizing on behalf of this student’s behavior today. This is a white Center Grove football player who Popeye Williams, a Black player for Westfield, says was mocking him in blackface. Blackface became widely popular during Civil War times. It was used by white performers to demean and dehumanize African Americans. Williams tells me he has not gotten an apology from the Center Grove player. WISH-TV

