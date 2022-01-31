Social Media

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on,” her family said. Don’t ever be afraid to ask for help. Rest In Peace sweet Angel.



