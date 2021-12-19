Chilly start to your Sunday, but Meteorologist Tara Hastings is tracking a warmu…

Social Media

by: Hanna Mordoh
Chilly start to your Sunday, but Meteorologist Tara Hastings is tracking a warmup later this week. Watch WISH-TV #DayBreak8 for your 8Day forecast or stream the show here ➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/live-stream/ A cloudy start to your Sunday but we’ll see some sunshine for the afternoon. Quiet weather pattern for much of next week with a WARM UP for Christmas.
Have a great weekend!

