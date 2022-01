Social Media

Chris Ballard’s first order of business in 2017 was building an offensive line. Then he traded up for Jonathan Taylor. The result? Edgerrin James’ #Colts single-season rushing record, which stood for 21 seasons, is no more. Jonathan Taylor: 1,710 & counting. #MVP @WISH_TV