CINCINNATI FAMILY!! What a day for #WhoDey nation!! If Ms. Irma could see @Bengals now — she would be all smiles. Wow! May she rest in peace. I know her sweet soul is flying joyfully today!! #Cincinnati’s original dancing queen!#Bengals https://t.co/kot5IngVWB