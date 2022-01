Social Media

Cleaned out my drawers and found these two tickets to the movie ‘The Town’ circa 2010! I was anchoring weekends and my days off were Mon/Tue: my wife was 6 months pregnant with our daughter, we went to see a matinee every Monday. Great movie, better memories. https://t.co/UWpS1WgtZV