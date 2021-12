Social Media

Coach Brohm on the 9-win season, “It’s huge, we’ve talked about it a lot once we…





Coach Brohm on the 9-win season, “It’s huge, we’ve talked about it a lot once we got to 8 wins. To get to 9 is special and it wasn’t easy. Very thankful to coach these guys, credit to them and one heck of a year.” @WISH_TV