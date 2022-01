Social Media

Cold front moving through this afternoon provides an Arctic shot to the area over the next few days. Highs in the 20s expected Tues/Wed. The second image are forecasted wind chills for Wednesday morning – much of the state in the range of -5 to -15 #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK https://t.co/IL1CFRusW4