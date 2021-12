Social Media

Cold front moving through will cause temperature to drop quickly this morning. Expect temperatures to hover in the middle 30s this afternoon. Wind gusts between 30-40mph will make for wind chills in the lower 20s for much of the day. #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK https://t.co/X72KLZUWg4