Social Media

Cold start to the morning! Highs will warm to the mid to upper 30s with feel lik…







Cold start to the morning! Highs will warm to the mid to upper 30s with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s during the day. Rain moves in around 6pm and will linger through the rest of the evening for the concert series tonight. @WISH_TV @CFBPlayoff @2022Indy https://t.co/0W6Z9EQfsV