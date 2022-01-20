Social Media

Cold weather will continue through the weekend. Friday will be sunny with lows i…

by: Randy Ollis
Cold weather will continue through the weekend. Friday will be sunny with lows in the teens and highs in the 20s. Look for increasing clouds on Saturday with temps near 30 degrees. A weak wave will bring the threat for some afternoon flurries and snow showers on Sunday. Right now, any accumulation should be under an inch by Sunday night.




