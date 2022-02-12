Cold weekend ahead… watch WISH-TV for your weekend forecast & Super Bowl cov…

Social Media

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:


Cold weekend ahead… watch WISH-TV for your weekend forecast & Super Bowl coverage 🏈 Cloudy and chilly this weekend. Temperatures staying in the 20s for the afternoon.
A few flurries possible today with a few more tomorrow.
A workweek warm up – how about highs in the 50s!?!?
Have a great weekend and stay warm!

