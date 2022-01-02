Social Media

Colder temps coming overnight- brief period of wintry precipitation could lead t…

by: Marcus Bailey
Colder temps coming overnight- brief period of wintry precipitation could lead to some slick spots. Much more January like temps returning Sunday wishtv.com/weather

A period of wintry mix and/or snow is expected tonight for all but far southern counties … before precipitation tapers off from west to east pre-dawn. Once-warm road surfaces are expected to fall below freezing by dawn along/north of I-70. Air temperatures will drop to 25-30F for most locations with northwesterly breezes brining wind chills into the teens. #INwx #nwsind


