College Football Playoff poster art auction benefits Indiana teachers

A view inside the Indianapolis International Airport on Jan. 6, 2022, shows a display for the College Football Playoff and a piece of football art up for auction. (WISH Photo)

The display is a fundraiser of sorts. Each piece will be auctioned to raise money for Teach Indy, a program that provides financial support to educators. 📚

