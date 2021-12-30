Social Media

Colts center Ryan Kelly talks about loss of daughter, ‘rock star’ wife

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly talks with the news media Dec. 30, 2021, at the football center. (Photo from Videoconference)
by: Tara Hastings
“For 24 hours I watched and held my wife’s hand as she labored with our daughter. … We didn’t get to wrap our baby up and take them home. It wasn’t in God’s plan for our sweet girl. We had to say goodbye, the hardest thing that either of us have ever had and hopefully will ever have to do.” Colts center Ryan Kelly’s words about the birth of his daughter. God wrap your arms around this family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through – I pray for healing and all the time they need to grieve.

