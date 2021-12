Social Media

#Colts DT DeForest Buckner is detailing the impact Frank Reich’s personal relati…







#Colts DT DeForest Buckner is detailing the impact Frank Reich’s personal relationship with each player has on the direction of this team. Says he knew Reich was special when the head coach showed up to his baptism last year “Why wouldn’t you want to play hard for him?” @WISH_TV https://t.co/qqeSjZoCkr