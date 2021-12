Social Media

#Colts kicker Michael Badgley on his lights-out kicking in Indy: “I just saw it …







#Colts kicker Michael Badgley on his lights-out kicking in Indy: “I just saw it as an opportunity. They don’t come too often. Just have gone one kick at a time.” And yes, he did have ‘Money Badger’ trademarked. @WISH_TV https://t.co/jbqis3KhUw