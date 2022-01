Social Media

Colts lose 26-11 to Jaguars, their 6th straight loss in Jacksonville. Indy finishes regular season 9-8, and their playoff bid is basically on life support the rest of this Sunday. #Colts | @WISH_TV https://t.co/hetssjMKG8