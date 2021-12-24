Colts news: Quenton Nelson (COVID) is out for tomorrow night in Arizona. WISH-T…

#Colts news: Quenton Nelson (COVID) is out for tomorrow night in Arizona. WISH-TV
Projected starting offensive line:
RT Smith
RG Chris Reed
C Danny Pinter
LG Matt Pryor*
LT Fisher
Pryor made 10 starts at left guard w/ Philly last season. Rookie Will Fries also avail.
The Colts have allowed the fourth fewest sacks in the NFL. Major test ahead in AZ.
