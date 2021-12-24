Social Media

#Colts news: Quenton Nelson (COVID) is out for tomorrow night in Arizona. WISH-T…

by: Charlie Clifford
Posted: / Updated:

#Colts news: Quenton Nelson (COVID) is out for tomorrow night in Arizona. WISH-TV Projected starting offensive line: RT Smith RG Chris Reed C Danny Pinter LG Matt Pryor* LT Fisher Pryor made 10 starts at left guard w/ Philly last season. Rookie Will Fries also avail. The Colts have allowed the fourth fewest sacks in the NFL. Major test ahead in AZ.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

International /

Woman dies in Fort Wayne after police respond to report of argument

Indiana News /

Wet and warm Christmas

Weather Blog /

NICU families at Riley hospital receive gifts from nurses

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.