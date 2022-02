Social Media

Colts owner @JimIrsay saw #SuperBowlLVI as a chance to change lives… •The heart…







Colts owner @JimIrsay saw #SuperBowlLVI as a chance to change lives… •The heartwarming story on the amazing gesture from Mr. Irsay ahead of the big game ⬇️ #Colts | @RileyChildrens | @KalenIJackson | @blue https://t.co/fDXjvrdFV2