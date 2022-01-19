Social Media

Concerns raised about ADA equipment on IndyGo buses

by: Hanna Mordoh
“It’s getting colder and we don’t need anyone in wheelchairs sitting on the platform any longer than they need to be sitting there just because their bus can’t load them.” Kaine Walters is a master control operator at WISH-TV. Every day, regardless of the weather, he takes the same path with the same hope that the bus will be on time and working properly.

