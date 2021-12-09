Social Media

Congratulations to PHS Assistant Principal, Michael Menser, on being named to th…

Congratulations to PHS Assistant Principal, Michael Menser, on being named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team! As a 1997 Indiana All-Star and Mr. Basketball runner-up, Menser set school records at Batesville High School with 1,700 career points, 414 assists and an 87% free-throw percentage. His team, coached by former Plainfield High School principal Mel Siefert, won four conference and four sectional titles, one regional title and the 1996 Hall of Fame Classic. He went on to play at Indiana State where, as a four-year starter, he scored 1,301 points and set the school record with 283 three-pointers. He also was part of the team’s NCAA tournament berths in 2000 and 2001. Many Hoosiers may remember him for the 2001 game against IU when he scored two threes in the waning seconds of the game to give the Sycamores the victory. See those shots here: https://youtu.be/-c5wQK1EgRc Congratulations, Mr. Menser!



