Congratulations to this Exodus Refugee Immigration partnered Bridging the Gap (B…

by: Katiera Winfrey
Congratulations to this Exodus Refugee Immigration partnered Bridging the Gap (BTG) class! From January 10th-14th, members from Exodus and Catholic Charities Indianapolis Refugee and Immigrant Services participated in this 40-hour medical interpreting training and are eager to help meet the growing demand for interpretation in central Indiana for language including Dari, Farsi, and Pashto. To learn more about BTG, visit https://buff.ly/3iELT0l

