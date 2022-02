Social Media

Congratulations to this @Exodus_Refugee partnered Bridging the Gap class! These medical interpreters are eager to help meet the growing demand for languages including Dari, Farsi, and Pashto. To learn more about BTG, visit https://t.co/71UAx3eR5x #BridgingTheGap https://t.co/cMU5ee6kb6