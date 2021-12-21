Congratulations! You made it to winter as the winter solstice took place at 10:5…

Social Media

Congratulations! You made it to winter as the winter solstice took place at 10:59 this morning. Today is the shortest day of the year and the longest night in the Northern Hemisphere. The low sun angle is due to the Earth’s axis being tilted away from the sun. The days will gradually begin to lengthen starting tomorrow and continue for the next 6 months.


