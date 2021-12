Social Media

@Dacubss @Super70sSports @genesis_band @HackettOfficial @itspetergabriel First Genesis was a cheap 60 min tape a friend made for me – and it ran out just before Apocalypse in 9/8 really kicked in, so for TWENTY YEARS I had no idea it ended so gloriously. Still loved it.