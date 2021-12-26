As the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across the U.S. this holiday season, the rate of daily COVID-19 cases detected has eclipsed those fueled by the delta variant over the summer.
As the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across the U.S. this holiday season, the rate of daily COVID-19 cases detected has eclipsed those fueled by the delta variant over the summer.
Daily COVID-19 case rates have now surpassed delta’s surge. Hospitalizations so far have yet to match