Social Media

Daily COVID-19 case rates have now surpassed delta’s surge. Hospitalizations so far have yet to match

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

As the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across the U.S. this holiday season, the rate of daily COVID-19 cases detected has eclipsed those fueled by the delta variant over the summer.

As the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across the U.S. this holiday season, the rate of daily COVID-19 cases detected has eclipsed those fueled by the delta variant over the summer.

Daily COVID-19 case rates have now surpassed delta’s surge. Hospitalizations so far have yet to match

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Family gets keys to Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed home in the US

National /

Bloodhounds help locate missing 84-year-old on Christmas Day

Indiana News /

Some delays reported at Indianapolis International Airport Sunday

Local /

Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.