Social Media

DeForest Buckner (knee) said he felt “soreness all over” and it “was scary” for …







DeForest Buckner (knee) said he felt “soreness all over” and it “was scary” for a moment when he was forced out of the game for a second time. Was able to come back in and be a huge factor in the second half. Remarkable effort. @WISH_TV https://t.co/8IgIrsaNtI