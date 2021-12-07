Demie will be speaking with Kelsi German TONIGHT at 5 and 6. #BREAKING: The M…

Demie will be speaking with Kelsi German TONIGHT at 5 and 6.
#BREAKING: The Miami County Jail has released this mugshot of Kegan Anthony Kline, believed to be behind the “anthony_shots” fake social media profile that investigators in the Delphi murders case are seekingmore information on. He was charged in 2020 for child porn and child exploitation but *NOT* charged in relation to the murder of Abby and Libby.
