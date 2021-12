Social Media

Dez Patmon didn’t see the field his entire rookie season. When Carson Wentz became a Colt, Patmon was one of the first to link up with the new quarterback. Last night, it pays off with his first career touchdown grab — the biggest TD catch of the Colts season. https://t.co/YBicnNNaru