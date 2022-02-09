Social Media

Disturbing details in this probable cause… Police say Dwayne Freeman raped and…

by: Hanna Mordoh
Disturbing details in this probable cause… Police say Dwayne Freeman raped and murdered a fellow nursing home resident by smothering the 80 year-old woman with a pillow. He’s in court this morning. What the charging documents say, coming up on WISH-TV #DayBreak8 Story here ➡️ https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/nursing-home-resident-charged-with-rape-murder-of-fellow-resident/

