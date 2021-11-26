LATEST: Divers suspended a search Friday afternoon for a missing girl in Bartholomew County. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. Divers’ efforts will resume Saturday.
BREAKING: Multiple crews are looking for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. Her father was found in a submerged vehicle in the White River this morning after they were reported missing on Thursday.
Divers suspend search for missing 2-year-old girl in Bartholomew County