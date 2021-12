Social Media

Do you recognize this vehicle? Police believe the driver is responsible for hitting and killing 11-year-old Kyson Beatty on Saturday afternoon. I spoke with Kyson’s family this afternoon and they are in disbelief that someone could hit a child and keep driving. @WISH_TV https://t.co/XnNs2lSUVG