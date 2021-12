Social Media

Docs: Driver thought he hit someone before fleeing scene of hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old boy

Court documents reveal more about the hit & run crash that killed an 11-year-old boy in Indianapolis ➡️ “Aw f**k.. I think I hit somebody,” said Killough reportedly after hitting 11-year-old Kyson Beatty last weekend. Court documents say Killough drove off anyway telling the passenger he couldn’t be caught driving the truck. WISH-TV

