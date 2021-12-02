“He said that he felt the city owed him because he had received a large medical bill that he could not pay and decided to take it out on the officers,” court documents state.
Unable to pay a medical bill, an Indianapolis man says he planned to kill a police officer, then die after being shot by another officer. Deonta Williams is accused of stabbing two IMPD officers before being shot by police.
He survived and now faces multiple charges.
Docs: Man who stabbed IMPD officers was hoping to be shot, killed by police