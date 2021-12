Social Media

Does anyone else read this as kind of…OK news? Cases have increased a lot in places like NYC and DC where people are diligent about getting tested. But they haven’t increased a lot elsewhere. Undoubtedly a *ton* of underdetection. But that may imply most Omicron cases are mild. https://t.co/5AB8IfbXz9