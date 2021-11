Social Media

Domantas Sabonis joined Shaq and Hakeem as the only players with a 25-rebound triple-double since the three point era (1980). 16 PTS 25 REB 10 AST He’s the only one to do so with 10+ assists. https://t.co/sILzxrNr9A